Star Wars: ‘The Mandalorian’ Confirmed for 2019 Release on Disney+

After a lackluster year for Lucasfilm, it seems like 2019 is shaping up to be huge for the Star Wars galaxy. And it sounds like things might kick off with the first live-action series in the franchise, with The Mandalorian premiering on Disney+ this year.

A new report from Entertainment Weekly confirms that Jon Favreau‘s Star Wars: The Mandalorian will indeed premiere in 2019, debuting as part of the Disney+ streaming service.

The report indicates that The Mandalorian’s premiere will coincide with the launch of Disney+, making the anticipated series the flagship series of the upcoming streaming service.

Lucasfilm made waves when they announced the cast of the series, which includes Pedro Pascal as the titular character, roaming around the Outer Rim. He’s joined by actors Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, and Werner Herzog.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens established a major lapse in time and change in the Star Wars galaxy, with the First Order fulfilling the void left behind by the destroyed Imperial Empire. The Mandalorian will apparently explore this time period, showing what happens in the galaxy after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” reads the synopsis. “We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Favreau himself is excited for the opportunity to join the franchise, as well as the talented cast he’s getting to work with on the new series.

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” Favreau in a statement announcing the cast.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has praised Favreau’s work on the series, indicating that it could lead into future projects in the Star Wars galaxy.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” said Kennedy in the announcement of the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

The Mandalorian will debut as part of the Disney+ streaming service, launching sometime in 2019.