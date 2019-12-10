Star Wars Fans Launch Petition Demanding Baby Yoda Emoji

Fans can’t get enough of Baby Yoda, it only takes 30 seconds on Twitter to confirm that. Star Wars fans are all about the adorable new character and now, they’ve started to rally together in hopes of getting an emoji made for the character. Nearly a week ago, The Mandalorian fan Travis Bramble launched a petition on Change.org and as of this writing has just over 1,240 signatures — clearly confirming it’s very much still in its infancy. You can see and sign the petition here.

“Well…this is pretty self explanatory. I think Baby Yoda should be an emoji,” Bramble’s petition description reads. “He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space. Your friend shares a pic of her new born baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words. You’re sick and your mom texts you “do you want some soup?” Respond back with a cute little Baby Yoda to show her that your thirst for soup is insatiable. Join me into this movement and let your voices be heard. WE WANT BABY YODA EMOJI!!!”

It’s unclear who the petition is lobbying exactly — if it’s a simple Twitter hashtag emoji or something larger from phone manufacturers like Apple and Android. Either way, Star Wars fans need as much Baby Yoda as they can get. The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard recently opened up on having to keep the character secret for over a year, saying it was an agonizing process.

“I’ve been walking around for the last year with a face like the cat that ate the canary,” Howard said. “I’m so, so, so excited to be a part of this and the phenomenon that Baby has become. The thing I was most nervous about was that my kids had been on set quite a bit. So they had seen Baby and interacted with Baby. When we were filming, my kids were 6 and 11; they’re now 7 and 12. When the kids went back to school, every single day I would say, ‘So, what are you not gonna talk about today?’ And they would say, ‘Baby!’ (Laughs) I’d be like, ‘That’s right!’”

She added, “I would just consistently remind them that there’s no circumstance that could ever arise where they’re allowed to talk about Baby. Now, for them, it’s very confusing, because I’m like, ‘Oh, now, you can talk about Baby,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, okay.’ We’ve been having this routine for about a year now, and it’s fun; it’s really, really fun. Everyone is super pissed that there’s no merch. (Laughs) Everyone is like, ‘I want a Baby Yoda stuffed toy!’ But I think they made a good choice in not focusing there and just focusing on the storytelling.”

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

