Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Obsessed With the Baby Yoda “Do the Magic Hand Thing” Line

Like all of the best entries into the franchise, Star Wars: The Mandalorian has given fans a space adventure has not only featured great sci-fi action, but also plenty of hilarious bits and one-liners that give every audience member a laugh. Thanks to the arrival of Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian maybe even has a few more laughs than its predecessors, allowing for an endless stream of memes online. There has been something to at least chuckle at in each of The Mandalorian‘s eight episodes, but perhaps the funniest moment of the entire season arrived during Friday’s finale, and fans haven’t stopped talking about it.
Everyone expected the Season 1 finale to be heavy on the jokes, given that the episode was directed by comedic auteur Taika Waititi, who managed to make even the previously-serious Thor a comedic juggernaut with 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The finale began in typical Waititi fashion, featuring a scene in which two scout troopers beat on Baby Yoda and struggled to aim their blasters, but the funniest bit arrived towards the end of the episode, in a moment of desperation by Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga.
While facing what appears to be certain death, Karga looks to Baby Yoda and prompts him to use the Force once more, saying to the child, “Do the magic hand thing!” Rather than using the Force, Baby Yoda simply smiles and waves back and Greef Karga, instantly resulting in a belly laugh from everyone watching the show.
Of course, the fans on Twitter have had no shortage of love for Baby Yoda’s adorable wave.
Crying
Greef Karga: Hey, lets make the baby do the magic hand thing… C’mon baby! Do the magic hand thing!— BVK3SY (@BVK3SY) December 27, 2019
Baby Yoda: (just waves back)
Greef Karga: I’m out of ideas.
😂🤣💀#TheMandalorian #Chapter8 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Rn2QQYLHa3
We’re All Cara Dune
“C’mon, baby! do the magic hand thing.”— shaye (@toushaye) December 27, 2019
We were all Cara in this moment 🤣
#TheMandalorian #Chapter8 #themandalorianspoilers pic.twitter.com/28SgrYb0Dj
My Heart
“c’mon baby! do the magic hand thing!”— din djarin’s jetpack ⭕️ (@rkmando) December 27, 2019
baby yoda: *waves*
MY HEART- pic.twitter.com/G9PLHKKUH4
One Clip Back in Time
If you could send one clip of Disney era Star Wars to yourself on October 30, 2012 to demonstrate how great it’s gonna be, what would you send?— Doug @ Radio D’Qar (@RadioDQar) December 29, 2019
Mine would be the “Baby, do the magic hand thing” scene.
Love it
3 scenes I loved from #TheMandalorian finale:— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) December 30, 2019
1️⃣ Opening scene w/ the scout troopers — genuinely hilarious
2️⃣ “Let’s make the baby do the magic hand thing. Come on, baby! Do the magic hand thing!” *Karga does hand gesture* *Baby Yoda imitates hand gesture* 😊😂
And finally…
Best Moments
Greef- “Cmon baby, do the magic hand thing.”— Tim (@PatsFanBE) December 29, 2019
Baby Yoda/The Child – *Waves happily at him*
One of the best moments of chapter 8
pic.twitter.com/bqUKCr0XyN
Quote of the Day
#QOTD:— The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) December 28, 2019
“Hey, let’s make the baby do the magic hand thing. Come on, baby! Do the magic hand thing.”
– Greef Karga pic.twitter.com/qdd5CPadVt
We Need T-Shirts
Seriously. If we don’t get a “Do the magic hand thing, baby”! Mandalorian T-shirt with Carl Weathers’ face front and center, we have lost all humanity…..— Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) December 28, 2019
Season 2 Quicker
Perhaps the child could do the magic hand thing and make season 2 arrive quicker? pic.twitter.com/7NY4Jy4pBE— Thomas Shuck (@geologyguy) December 28, 2019
Can’t Stop Laughing
“do the magic hand thing” and baby yoda just waving at him, i can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/3XXUALJWsY— martina saw tros (@anchorbucky) December 27, 2019
GOAT
Thank you amazing fans for the wonderful words tweeted regarding The Mandalorian. Your enjoyment and appreciation for the work done by the creators, directors, cast and crew fills us all with pride. Until fall of 2020, “Do the magic hand thing, baby”! #BePeace— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) December 28, 2019