Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Obsessed With the Baby Yoda “Do the Magic Hand Thing” Line

Like all of the best entries into the franchise, Star Wars: The Mandalorian has given fans a space adventure has not only featured great sci-fi action, but also plenty of hilarious bits and one-liners that give every audience member a laugh. Thanks to the arrival of Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian maybe even has a few more laughs than its predecessors, allowing for an endless stream of memes online. There has been something to at least chuckle at in each of The Mandalorian‘s eight episodes, but perhaps the funniest moment of the entire season arrived during Friday’s finale, and fans haven’t stopped talking about it.

Everyone expected the Season 1 finale to be heavy on the jokes, given that the episode was directed by comedic auteur Taika Waititi, who managed to make even the previously-serious Thor a comedic juggernaut with 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The finale began in typical Waititi fashion, featuring a scene in which two scout troopers beat on Baby Yoda and struggled to aim their blasters, but the funniest bit arrived towards the end of the episode, in a moment of desperation by Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga.

While facing what appears to be certain death, Karga looks to Baby Yoda and prompts him to use the Force once more, saying to the child, “Do the magic hand thing!” Rather than using the Force, Baby Yoda simply smiles and waves back and Greef Karga, instantly resulting in a belly laugh from everyone watching the show.

Of course, the fans on Twitter have had no shortage of love for Baby Yoda’s adorable wave.

