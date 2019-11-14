Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Claims Surprise Character Is Already “Very Knowledgeable”

In true Star Wars fashion, details about what we would learn in the series premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian were shrouded in mystery, with the debut of the first episode on Disney+ earlier this week bringing with it a bevy of surprises. One of the biggest shocks for fans was the appearance of a character who looked similar to an icon within the Star Wars franchise, yet with an unexpected twist. Star of the series Carl Weathers recently revealed information about the character, that will surely come as a surprise to fans. The first episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming.

WARNING: Spoilers below for the series premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the final moments of the series premiere, audiences witnessed the bounty that the title character had been pursuing, who was a baby that appears to be the same species as Yoda. Despite appearing as an infant, Weathers, who plays Greef Carga, notes that the character is already quite knowledgeable.

“He has his own name, and he is very interesting and very knowledgeable and very cute,” Weathers shared at a red carpet event for the series, per Reuters. “I never use that word, but he is a cute little guy.”

Part of why the character’s appearance surprised fans is how rare Yoda’s species is, which doesn’t even have an official name in the franchise. Adding to the surprise is the fact that, prior to the character’s debut in the series, it was referred to as being 50 years old. Complicating matters further was IG-11’s description of the character, as the droid noted, “Species age differently. Perhaps it could live many centuries.”

Weathers pointed out, “You have to see the shows to figure out who this baby Yoda really is, and what he is all about, or even if he is really a baby Yoda.”

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The next episode of the series will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, possibly shedding more light on the character. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

What do you make of these details from the actor? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.