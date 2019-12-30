Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Carl Weathers Thanks the “Amazing Fans”

✖

The first season of Disney+'s first big original hit, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, came to an end yesterday and fans are already eager to see the show return. Yesterday, showrunner Jon Favreau revealed that the second season will premiere next fall, so fans will just have to continue rewatching the hit series to get their fix for the next year. Since the final episode dropped, many of the show's cast members have been posting about the series, including Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga on the show. Yesterday, Weathers took to Twitter to thank the fans for their kind words about The Mandalorian.

Thank you amazing fans for the wonderful words tweeted regarding The Mandalorian. Your enjoyment and appreciation for the work done by the creators, directors, cast and crew fills us all with pride. Until fall of 2020, “Do the magic hand thing, baby”! #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) December 28, 2019

He also replied to one fan who had a mild complaint:

"WAIT WAIT WAIT. Hold the horses. I have a complaint. I WANT MORE OF THEM AND FALL IS TOO LONG TO WAIT!!," @Cyranos_Nose wrote.

"Duly noted! #BePeace," Weathers replied.

Currently, fans of the new series are eagerly waiting to learn more about Baby Yoda, the show's breakout character.

"He has his own name, and he is very interesting and very knowledgeable and very cute," Weathers, recently shared. "I never use that word, but he is a cute little guy... You have to see the shows to figure out who this baby Yoda really is, and what he is all about, or even if he is really a baby Yoda."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

