Star Wars: The Mandalorian Debunks a Major Baby Yoda Theory

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian puts the titular hero hurtling toward the season finale on Disney+, as Mando and Baby Yoda find themselves in a difficult position with no clear path to success. With a team assembled in hopes of taking down the Imperial forces searching for the Child, Mando reunites with characters such as Cara Dune, Greef Karga, and the lovable Ugnaught who has spoken, otherwise known as Kuill. And it is that very Ugnaught who reveals some intriguing information about the Child that debunks a major theory about his possible status as Baby Yoda.

In “Chapter 7: The Reckoning,” Kuill proclaims that the Child is not the product of genetic manipulation or cloning, a process he is familiar with because of his time with the Empire. This means that the Child is not a clone of the actual Yoda, but is instead likely another member of Yoda’s mysterious race.

And while we know the Child is empowered by the Force, he seems to possess abilities that even the most skilled Jedi have not mastered in the Star Wars saga of films. When Greef Karga is hurt after an attack by a flock of winged creatures in the desert of Nevarro, Baby Yoda uses the Force to heal Greef completely from his wound, even eliminating the poison spreading in his body.

It’s safe to say that whatever race Baby Yoda and Yoda himself come from are naturally attune to the Force, possibly due to their genetics causing high Midichlorian counts. And with their species staying the size of toddlers for at least 50 years, likely more, it makes their survival rate very slim — which is possibly why there aren’t as many of their species around in the Star Wars galaxy.

The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau teased that Baby Yoda would be explored in a big way in future episodes, but it seems like we will have to wait until next week’s finale for any key revelations.

“I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to—well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show. So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character.”

The final episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, December 27th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Disney has also launched a gift subscription option for the holidays.

