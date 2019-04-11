‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Details About Locations and Characters Reportedly Revealed

In its more than 40-year history, the Star Wars saga has seen stories unfold in a number of mediums, from films to animated series to novels to comics to video games. One realm of storytelling that the series has yet to explore is a live-action TV series, which Star Wars: The Mandalorian aims to change. Confirmed details about the series have been kept to a minimum by Lucasfilm, which will likely change next week at Star Wars Celebration, which will have an entire Mandalorian panel. Ahead of fans’ first look at footage from the series, one source on Reddit claims to have uncovered a variety of details about the series.

On Reddit, JediPaxis shared a number of details from a source, which many would deem reliable based on the user’s history of accurate leaks. As far as the show’s setting, they claimed, “Tatooine is a main location of the show and where many of the leaked set photos take place.” Various photos have depicted a desert planet, with this leak seemingly confirming popular theories. They also added that another primary location in the series will be a “mix between Endor and Kashyyyk.”

The most famous Mandalorian is Boba Fett, who first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back alongside a number of other bounty hunters. According to JediPaxis, some of these memorable characters will also appear in the series.

Bossk, Dengar, and Zuckuss are all reported to appear in the series in some capacity, with IG-88 being one of the primary characters. JediPaxis describes, “The droid is believed to be a main character and a sidekick/partner of sorts to the Mandalorian.” 4-LOM fans might be disappointed that the Reddit user couldn’t confirm that bounty hunter would appear in the series, though it was noted that Gina Carano’s character was another bounty hunter whose trajectory ties directly into the main character’s.

A handful of familiar aliens will also reportedly appear in the show, including Jawas and Klatoonians. Despite the series being set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and before Star Wars: The Force Awakens, prominent characters like Han, Luke, or Leia are not expected to appear.

At Star Wars Celebration, Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s panel will be held on Saturday, April 12th. The series will premiere on Disney+ later this year.

