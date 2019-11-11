Star Wars: The Mandalorian Sneak Peek Trailer Airing During Monday Night Football

In less than 24 hours (just under 19, in fact), the highly-anticipated Disney+ streaming service will launch in the United States. Fans have been waiting to try out the new, affordable service, which will have titles like Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Toy Story, and many more on its lineup when it arrives on Tuesday. However, the thing that people are perhaps the most excited to see is Jon Favreau’s new TV series, The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars TV show.

With movie-sized budgets, stellar set pieces, and an all-star cast, The Mandalorian has already won over most Star Wars fans ahead of its debut. Everyone is now wondering if the series can keep the momentum once it officially premieres, so all eyes will be on The Mandalorian when Disney+ launches on Tuesday morning. Just to make sure no one forgets that The Mandalorian is on the way, Disney+ is releasing another sneak peek trailer on Monday night.

The official Twitter account for The Mandalorian announced on Monday morning that a sneak peek of the series would be airing during the Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers (an already exciting matchup for football fans).

“Catch a sneak peek of The Mandalorian tonight during Monday Night Football on ESPN,” reads the tweet.

Catch a sneak peek of #TheMandalorian tonight during Monday Night Football on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5JJTSATKRc — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) November 11, 2019

There has been no word as to how long the sneak peek will be, or what a “sneak peek” really consists of. All we know at this point is that there will be some new footage of The Mandalorian to enjoy before it arrives on Disney+ Tuesday morning. It’s not likely the sneak peek will include any major plot points or secrets, however, as Lucasfilm has gone to great lengths to keep all of The Mandalorian‘s story hidden. It has been confirmed that the first episode will contain an important connection to the greater Star Wars universe, but there hasn’t been any word as to what that connection is.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut on Tuesday, November 12th with the launch of Disney+.