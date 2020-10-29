Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fan Theory May Reveal Why Moff Gideon Wants Baby Yoda

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is returning to Disney+ TOMORROW (!) and the fan theories have already begun. There's a lot of exciting questions about what's in store for Mando and Baby Yoda as folks wonder who will show up and what will unfold now that Moff Gideon was seen with the Darksaber. In fact, one Reddit user just took to the social media site to share a fan theory about what Giancarlo Esposito's character wants with "The Child."

Reddit user u/Almo95 believes Gideon is after Baby Yoda because he wants to "inject" himself with midi-chlorians in order to gain Force powers. They believe the character wants to "get all midi-chlorians from Baby Yoda, start the cloning process of that one sample and multiply them so that Gideon gets more over time." You can read the full theory in the post below:

Recently, Esposito had a chat with ET and talked about what it's been like to act in a show alongside the megastar that is Baby Yoda:

“Look, you know, being on the set with this baby... We all, as cast members, Werner [Herzog] and myself, Pedro [Pascal], have all said different things about this very, very irresistible Yoda. I knew the first time I saw him he was going to be the star of the show.” He added, “I just reminded myself, ‘Do your part. Play nicely in the sandbox,’ ‘cause it’s the cutest baby ever."

"I know they went through great pains to figure out what that baby was gonna be physical, how and what it would be, and they… touched down in the right place. So, to be tied to this baby, it’s great. Just don’t let me catch you in season two," Esposito joked.

After being warned that Moff Gideon better not harm Baby Yoda, he added, “I just want to spend all my time with him, so as close as I can get, I will get. And believe me, I’m good at getting close."

What do you think about this Reddit user's Moff Gideon theory? What are you hoping to see happen in the second season of The Mandalorian? Tell us all your thoughts and theories in the comments!

Season Two of Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.