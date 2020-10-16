Star Wars Characters We Want to See in The Mandalorian's Second Season

The second season of The Mandalorian premieres at the end of the month and there have been a whole lot of rumors about which beloved Star Wars characters will be popping up on the show. There are many people we’d like to see again in the galaxy far, far away so we compiled a list of some hopeful characters. From a few rumored favorites and beloved classic characters to the younger versions of folks we meet in the sequel trilogy, you can read ComicBook.com’s list of characters we want to see during the second season of The Mandalorian below or watch the video above...

Boba Fett & Captain Rex (Photo: Lucasfilm) Before Din Djarin, Boba Fett was the most famous Mandalorian out there. We know he survived the Sarlacc pit after the events of Return of the Jedi, which means the chances of him showing up are pretty good. If the rumors are true and Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison is going to pop up on the series, it would only make sense that he also played Captain Rex, who we last heard was fighting with the Rebellion at the Battle of Endor. Considering where these clones left off, there are plenty of reasons for them to appear on The Mandalorian.

Amilyn Holdo

(Photo: Lucasfilm) Vice Admiral Holdo took over for Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and eventually sacrificed herself to save the remaining members of the Resistance. During her time in the film, we learn she's a bold and compassionate leader who doesn't take any nonsense from trigger happy flyboys. We'd love to see what she was up to 25 years earlier. The only real question… Who is powerful enough to play a young Laura Dern?

Fennec Shand (Photo: Lucasfilm) Now we know what you're going to say… Didn't Fennec die in the fifth episode of The Mandalorian? Short answer: maybe? It certainly seemed like she met her end after being shot by Calican, but a mysterious pair of boots walked up to her body at the end of the episode. Many speculate they may have been Boba Fett's. Clearly, we need more information! Whether it's a flashback, confirmation she's alive, or a new upgraded version of her, Grevious-style, we really hope we haven't seen the last of Ming-Na Wen on the show.

Lor San Tekka (Photo: Lucasfilm) The late, great Max von Sydow kicked off the sequel trilogy when Lor San Tekka met with Poe Dameron on Jakku to give him the map to Luke Skywalker. His appearance was short-lived as he was soon killed by Kylo Ren. However, he clearly had a history with Leia and the first rebellion. We want to know more, and this would be the perfect way to bring him back into the fold.

Jar Jar Binks

(Photo: Lucasfilm) Everyone knows Jar Jar Binks has never been a fan-favorite, but there's a lot of nostalgia there, especially for those of us who were kids when the prequels came out. Not only does Ahmed Best deserve some love, but we can't help but wonder what Jar Jar has been up to for all these years. While this idea may work better for the upcoming Obi-Wan show, it could also lead to Baby Yoda on Naboo, and you can't deny that that would be some adorable imagery.

Ezra Bridger, Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Photo: Lucasfilm) The series finale of Rebels left Star Wars fans with some exciting questions, which could easily be answered on The Mandalorian. Ezra takes down Thrawn and a jump through hyperspace leaves their fate up in the air. We've already heard rumors that Ahsoka Tano is being played by Rosario Dawson. If that's true, we last saw the character with Sabine Wren leaving on a new adventure to find Ezra. We learned in the season two trailer that Mando is searching for Jedi. Could Ahsoka Tano be the Jedi he's looking for? Does he already know former Mandalorian, Sabine? We'd love to see their fates all tie together!

