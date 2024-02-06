Elon Musk Funds Gina Carano Lawsuit Against Disney Over Firing From The Mandalorian

Gina Carano, star of such films as Terror on the Prairie and My Son Hunter, officially filed a complaint in California federal court for wrongful termination and discrimination when Disney didn't bring back the Cara Dune character in The Mandalorian in response to opinions she expressed on various social media platforms. Having voiced these remarks on Twitter, Elon Musk, who has since purchased the social media platform and attempted to rebrand it as "X," is making good on his promise to offer financial support to anyone who has been discriminated against by backing her legal efforts, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"As a sign of X Corp's commitment to free speech, we're proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano's lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination," X's head of business operations Joe Benarroch shared in a statement.

The lawsuit claims Disney and Lucasfilm "made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated." The lawsuit also claims Disney and Lucasfilm "treated Carano differently than her similarly situated male co-workers, who likewise expressed their personal political views on social media but, upon information and belief, were not counseled or disciplined, let alone terminated."

Carano initially drew heat online in regards to comments many believed to be mocking of government mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and of transgender identities, as well as implying there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election. This backlash culminated when she shared a post about Jews being targeted by Nazis in Germany due to their beliefs during the Holocaust, which many interpreted to be likening this harassment to pushback that Republicans faced.

"Some of us have been unjustly singled out, harassed, persecuted, and had our livelihoods stripped away because we dared to encourage conversation, asked questions, and refused to go along with the mob," Carano shared in a statement. She added, "I am honored that my case has been chosen to be supported by the company that has been one of the last glimmers of hope for free speech in the world."

At the time of her exit from Lucasfilm, the studio had announced the TV series Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic that was assumed to have featured Cara Dune. Given the ever-shifting slate of Star Wars projects, various reports have claimed that Carano wasn't fired, but that Disney and Lucasfilm opted not to renew her contract and Cara Dune has been written out of The Mandalorian.

In the lawsuit, Carano seeks to be rehired by Disney and Lucasfilm as well as be awarded $75,000, plus punitive damages.