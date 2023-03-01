The Mandalorian Reveals What Happened to Cara Dune

Just over two years ago, Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian for sharing anti-Semitic posts on Instagram, leaving fans wondering what was going to happen to her Star Wars character. As the creators of the series previously teased, the show's third season wasted no time in explaining the absence of Cara Dune. Full spoilers up ahead for The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere!

The last time fans saw Dune, she was acting as the Marshall of Navarro, working alongside Carl Weathers' Greef Karga. When Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) arrives on Navarro halfway through the episode, it's quickly noted that Dune is missing. Karga even goes on to offer Djarin her job while explaining the New Republic recruited the character for a special forces unit, forcing her to leave the planet. Not only is the character alive, but she's thriving out amongst the stars.

Does that mean Cara Dune will return?

It's possible Dune could return to the property, although Carano won't be the actor playing her. According to Dave Filoni, it's even possible the character could pop up by the end of Season 3, should Lucasfilm have recast the character.

"It's a big galaxy and we have many characters in it," Filoni said earlier this year. "Many characters are fighting for their screen time, we'll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it's a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin's beginnings; we'll see if he has evolved beyond that. Now season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale. (There's) different characters he's met since Bo-Katan, (who) take a lot more prominence which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically."

Why was Gina Carano fired?

Shortly after the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, when Carano was set to lead her own show in Rangers of the New Republic, she posted a series of transphobic and anti-Semitic posts to her social media profiles.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a statement from Lucasfilm read upon the actor's firing. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

The Mandalorian Season 3 releases new episodes every Wednesday. The first two seasons of the hit Star Wars show are now streaming on Disney+.