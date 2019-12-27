IG-11 Is Now Many Star Wars Fans’ Favorite Droid After The Mandalorian Finale

Most Star Wars fans already knew that Thor: Ragnarok director and beloved funny man Taika Waititi was directing the Season 1 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. What no one knew, however, is that Waititi was going to come in and turn the character that he voices on the series into one of the most beloved characters in recent Star Wars history. Everyone who has watched Chapter 8 of The Mandalorian will likely agree that IG-11 is the real MVP of the episode, and maybe even the season (aside from Baby Yoda, of course). Following the release of the season finale, fans are flooding Twitter to talk about their new love for the assassin-turned-nurse droid.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the Season 1 finale of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we learned in the penultimate episode last week, Kuill reprogrammed IG-11 to be a nurse and protector, rather than a lethal killing machine. But that doesn’t mean he can’t do both. IG-11 spends the entire finale killing hordes of stormtroopers in order to protect Baby Yoda, saving the life of the Mandalorian (while changing his mind about droids), and ultimately sacrificing himself to save the crew. If you’ve never been emotional about a droid before, IG-11 will certainly make it happen.

Fans from all over are praising IG-11 for his actions in the episode, with some even calling him the best droid in all of Star Wars. That may be a tad early, but it’s clear that the love for IG-11 knows no limits.

Greatest Droid in Star Wars

No contest IG11 is the greatest droid in the SW Universe #IG11 #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/1k3nb9mTst — Rafael C (@clapcachetes) December 27, 2019

Superman

This how we saw IG-11 after that episode of The Mandalorian @cloudking09 😭 pic.twitter.com/ymXDy8phEX — Daicyn💢 (@Dai_cyn) December 27, 2019

Salute to IG-11

Forever the Dude

The season finale of The Mandalorian was a total palate cleanser. Pure. Star. Wars.



I loved every second. Taika Waititi directed an incredible episode. IG-11 will forever be the dude. pic.twitter.com/5SOvHhxjoT — Jake Frisch (@frischwizard) December 27, 2019

Ultimate Boss

Chapter 8 by Taika Waititi is a damn masterpiece. IG-11 the ultimate boss. Baby Yoda being happy af in the middle of a firefight. Jet packs. Dark freaking saber. Ugh what a great finish. #themandalorian pic.twitter.com/otxY7vV1mI — molo (@molo011) December 27, 2019

“I Have Never Been Alive”

IG-11: “There’s nothing to be sad about. I have never been alive.” #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/NzlH3uef8l — Jay 🖕🏼 (@_champagnepepe) December 27, 2019

Am I the Only One Who Cried??

SPOILER ALERT FOR THE MANDALORIAN EPISODE 8



um was i the only one who cried when IG-11 sacrificed himself?? like when he said that the din was sad because he analyzed his voice, when he said please promise me to protect the child, when he said not to be sad… i was sobbing. pic.twitter.com/jtIhoIiV0e — gali (@anxi0us_emo) December 27, 2019

More Emotion Than C-3PO

There was more emotion in that #TheMandalorian IG-11 scene than the entire sequence of C-3PO’s choice in #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/rMysvuCb71 — Megan (@_mharvey) December 27, 2019

Give That Droid an Oscar

A Real One

mfw the entire time watching chapter 8



IG-11 is a real one, great way to end season 1 pic.twitter.com/hfGITzxCzm — 𝖍𝖊𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖓 (@HeavenHandZ) December 27, 2019

Always