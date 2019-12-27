Star Wars

IG-11 Is Now Many Star Wars Fans’ Favorite Droid After The Mandalorian Finale

Most Star Wars fans already knew that Thor: Ragnarok director and beloved funny man Taika Waititi […]

By

Most Star Wars fans already knew that Thor: Ragnarok director and beloved funny man Taika Waititi was directing the Season 1 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. What no one knew, however, is that Waititi was going to come in and turn the character that he voices on the series into one of the most beloved characters in recent Star Wars history. Everyone who has watched Chapter 8 of The Mandalorian will likely agree that IG-11 is the real MVP of the episode, and maybe even the season (aside from Baby Yoda, of course). Following the release of the season finale, fans are flooding Twitter to talk about their new love for the assassin-turned-nurse droid.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the Season 1 finale of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk…

As we learned in the penultimate episode last week, Kuill reprogrammed IG-11 to be a nurse and protector, rather than a lethal killing machine. But that doesn’t mean he can’t do both. IG-11 spends the entire finale killing hordes of stormtroopers in order to protect Baby Yoda, saving the life of the Mandalorian (while changing his mind about droids), and ultimately sacrificing himself to save the crew. If you’ve never been emotional about a droid before, IG-11 will certainly make it happen.

Fans from all over are praising IG-11 for his actions in the episode, with some even calling him the best droid in all of Star Wars. That may be a tad early, but it’s clear that the love for IG-11 knows no limits.

Greatest Droid in Star Wars

Superman

Salute to IG-11

Forever the Dude

Ultimate Boss

“I Have Never Been Alive”

Am I the Only One Who Cried??

More Emotion Than C-3PO

Give That Droid an Oscar

A Real One

Always

