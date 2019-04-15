‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Doesn’t Feature IG-88

Throughout the entire course of Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s production, various official and unofficial looks at the series hinted at a number of iconic characters and creatures from all corners of the Star Wars saga, no matter how obscure they might be, all appearing in the series. Early reports claimed that assassin droid IG-88 would appear in the series, with producer Jon Favreau himself sharing not only images of the droid but also an image of Taika Waititi in the recording booth with the image of the droid on screen, implying the actor would be responsible for bringing that character to life. Despite having a similar look to the droid, Favreau set the record straight that the droid in question is actually known as IG-11.

Favreau confirmed with Entertainment Weekly the droid’s real identity, yet didn’t elaborate on the character and its origins.

IG-88 in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as one of the bounty hunters enlisted by Darth Vader to track down the Millennium Falcon. IG-88 stood alongside other fan-favorite characters like Bossk, Dengar, and, of course, Boba Fett. While the armor-clad bounty hunter might have become the only of these characters to play a prominent role in the narrative’s future, the rest of the deadly lineup quickly became beloved characters among Star Wars fans.

While this droid might not be IG-88, various other reports claim that those Empire Strikes Back characters could be appearing in the series in some capacity. One user on Reddit, who claimed to have a trusted source on the production and has a consistent track record of delivering reliable information, claimed that Bossk, Dengar, and Zuckuss would all appear in the series in some capacity. 4-LOM, on the other hand, is unconfirmed to appear in the series.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 12th.

