Star Wars: The Mandalorian Potato Head Figure Is On Sale Now

The Book of Boba Fett is currently having its moment on Disney+, but Star Wars: The Mandalorian is the subject of the latest Potato Head figure from Hasbro. Indeed, Mr. Potato Head is going on a new adventure with a cute little Grogu Tater Tot in tow.

Star Wars Potato Head The Yamdalorian and the Tot, as it is known, includes a potato body, a base with feet, helmet, armor, cape, eyes, 2 arms, 2 ears, nose, and a mustache. The Potato Head also has a pouch, which the Grogu Tot figure fits into snugly. As you’ll see in the image below, the Yamdalorian looks very amusing without his helmet on. What’s the point of having a luxurious moustache if you are going to hid it behind a helmet, right?

Pre-orders for the Star Wars Potato Head The Yamdalorian and the Tot figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $15.99 with a release date set for February, 2022.

While you’re at it, you might want to check out the wave of Star Wars: The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures that Hasbro released for the debut of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. The lineup includes figures of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand of course, but there are also figures from The Mandalorian, A New Hope, Return of the Jedi, and Rogue One. Details are available right here.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are streaming on Disney+ now.