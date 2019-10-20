Jon Favreau and Carl Weathers to Direct Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episodes

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is already underway! That’s right, even though the first season has yet to premiere — as it’s still waiting on the launch of Disney+ next month — Lucasfilm is already in production on new episodes for the series. And this time, showrunner Jon Favreau is planning on directing an episode. While many details are still under wraps about the next season of the Star Wars live-action series, producers Favreau and Dave Filoni revealed that the Iron Man director will likely helm an episode, and that actor Carl Weathers is likely to direct an episode as well.

The news was revealed at a press event for The Mandalorian, during which the press was treated to a 30-minute clip that mashed up the first three episodes of the first season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Favreau, who wrote part of the series and serves as the showrunner alongside Filoni for the Disney+ launch title, previously explained to Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to direct an episode in Season 2 because prior commitments stopped him from doing it for this first batch of episodes.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed with Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

The new series will continue to expand the Star Wars galaxy in ways we have yet to see, and Favreau explained that the series will continue to surprise both hardcore and new fans of the franchise.

“I don’t want to talk about anything that might be fun for people to discover,” Favreau shared with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “We do have conversations. Part of what’s fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, [Star Wars:] The Clones Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends. I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres in theaters on November 12th.