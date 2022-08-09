Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says Season 3 Is "Off the Chain"

In the time since Season 2 of The Mandalorian concluded on Disney+, Star Wars fans have seen figures from that series appearing in other live-action shows, though we've been left to wonder about what came next for Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. While we don't know quite yet what to expect from him in Season 3, Esposito recently shared his enthusiasm for the new season, saying it was "off the chain" and that audiences will be amazed by it. With the new season not expected to land on Disney+ until early next year, fans are happy to take whatever updates on the new episodes we can get.

During an appearance at Thomas J. Henry's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, per Countdown City Geeks, Esposito teased of the new season, "I got to tell you, just to share something with you without spoiling anything. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is off the chain! You'll be amazed!"

While these comments might not offer much insight into the specifics of Season 3, given how much the first two seasons have already accomplished, these remarks surely imply that the drama and excitement of the new episodes could exceed what the series has already accomplished.

Earlier this year, Esposito got a bit more specific about what we can expect from Gideon in the new season, which includes an escape from imprisonment.

"Yes, it's assumed he is behind bars. I think we could have an opportunity to see him escape those chains that bind him," Esposito told ET Online. "We want to see a guy who is a mastermind who has an idea for the future that no one else has. And so, we want to know what that is and we want to know if that's good or bad."

Like many of the best villains, as opposed to being overtly evil, Esposito does think Gideon is attempting to do good in the galaxy, even if that definition of good doesn't aline with our heroes'.

"I keep holding onto this idea that he really wants to save this galaxy," the actor expressed. "Of course, everyone does. But everyone assumes he just wants to control it. So, let's find out if that's true or not."

Stay tuned for details on The Mandalorian before it is expected to debut on Disney+ early next year.

Are you looking forward to the new season?