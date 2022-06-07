The Mandalorian Stars Tease "Dark" Season 3 Is "Larger Than Ever"

✖

This is the Way the cast of The Mandalorian teases Season 3 of the Star Wars series: "Dark." "Fuller." And "larger than ever." Returning to Disney+ in February 2023, The Mandalorian's third season reunites armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu following their chapter in The Book of Boba Fett. After Grogu chooses to rejoin the Mandalorian, forsaking the way of the Jedi and the teachings of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the duo travels to Mandalore — the homeworld of the Mandalorians — so that Djarin "may be forgiven for my transgressions," he says in The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer.

"Three is even better than the previous one," Pascal told Entertainment Tonight at Star Wars Celebration. "It's safe to say that you're going to love it."

Added Carl Weathers, returning as Mando ally Greef Karga, Season 3 is "fuller" and has "a lot more heft. It's so dense with so much action but also character."

Katee Sackhoff, who teased "unfinished business" between Bo-Katan Kryze and Djarin at Star Wars Celebration, described Season 3 as "dark." The next batch of episodes are "larger than ever," added Giancarlo Esposito, back as the vengeful Imperial Moff Gideon. "It's just an expansion, in many ways, of last season. It's a season that has great ideas, great teasings, and great tips for the future [in Season 4]."

The Mandalorian Season 3 First Footage Debuts at Star Wars Celebration



Forsaken by his Tribe for removing his helmet and showing his face, Djarin wields the Darksaber during his exile to Mandalore. As powerful as the legendary weapon might be, the Mandalorian's greatest strength may be his bond with Grogu, the foundling sensitive to the ways of the Force.

"What I love is the idea of who's protecting who because Grogu is discovering more and more of his powers," Pascal teased. "And it's very important for Mando to nurture it and to also make sure it's harnessed in the right way."

Starring Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Giancarlo Esposito, and guest starring Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd, The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming February 2023 on Disney+.