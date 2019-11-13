Star Wars: The Mandalorian May Have Ties to the Clones After All

The first episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuted earlier this week, giving fans a taste of the franchise’s first live-action television show. The series, which follows its titular gunslinger on an adventure across the cosmos, is proving to have some surprising ties to the galaxy’s lore — including one that might have been hiding in plain sight. Spoilers for the premiere episode of The Mandalorian below! Only look if you want to know! A tweet from @NumidianPrime has recently caught the attention of Star Wars fans, as it provides a closer look at an official trading card featuring Dr. Pershing (Omar Abtahi), a scientist who gives The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) the information he needs for his latest bounty. The sleeve of Pershing’s wardrobe appears to have the Kaminoan symbol, which is worn by the group that initially created the Clone Troopers.

Given the unexpected ending of the premiere episode – in which both The Mandalorian and the audience learned exactly who was the subject of the bounty – this tie to the Kaminoans takes on a whole other meaning. During their initial meeting, The Client (Werner Herzog) told The Mandalorian that a percentage of the bounty could still be collected even if the subject came back dead. This detail clearly surprised Pershing, who seemed to want the subject to be brought back alive.

The subject ended up being a baby of Yoda’s species, which has been established to be incredibly rare in the Star Wars galaxy. With that in mind, there’s a chance that Pershing could be aiming to clone the baby Yoda, which would explain why he wants it returned alive. (The Client seems much more pragmatic about the state of the galaxy, so it’s easy to see why he doesn’t mind having the rare being killed off.)

This could create an interesting conflict for the remainder of Season 1, especially considering the dynamic that The Mandalorian seems to have with baby Yoda. The gunslinger was unafraid to (seemingly) kill off IG-11 (Taika Waititi) just seconds after meeting the baby, either because he feels protective over the young being, or simply because he wants to claim the full price of the bounty. The first option seems to realistically be the case, and it will be interesting to see how The Mandalorian would respond to the baby potentially being cloned or experimented on in some way.

