Lucasfilm Debuting Sneak Peek of Star Wars: The Mandalorian at D23

Later this year, the Star Wars universe is set to expand in a whole new way, with the release of the franchise’s first live-action television series, The Mandalorian. Ahead of the show’s November premiere, the series will be making an appearance at Disney’s upcoming D23 Expo. On Thursday, Lucasfilm announced that a presentation for The Mandalorian will be taking place at the event on Friday, August 23rd at 3:30 pm. The event will feature appearances from showrunner Jon Favreau, writer/director Dave Filoni, and “special guests”, and reportedly allow attendees to get a “sneak peek” at the series.

It’s unclear exactly what this sneak peek will entail, much less if it will be released to the public after its debut. Footage from the series – as well as a teaser trailer – made its debut at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, but did not officially premiere online. With the debut of the series getting closer and closer, fans will just have to wait and see if this presentation coincides with an official trailer.

The Mandalorian will star Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films, and is expected to have a unique approach on the franchise.

“Since I wrote most of [The Mandalorian], I wrote it to fit within our volume, and in trying to keep the scale of it like the first Star Wars film, which was a relatively low-budget affair, even though the effects were spectacular,” Favreau shared at a panel appearance earlier this year.

The cast of The Mandalorian also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog. In addition to Filoni, directors on the series will include Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” Waititi said earlier this year. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

The Mandalorian will premiere on November 12th on Disney+.