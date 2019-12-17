Star Wars: The Mandalorian Theory Suggests The Client Is a Legendary Jedi Master

We’re nearing the end of the first season of The Mandalorian, a live-action series that is bringing quite a lot of interesting elements into the Star Wars universe. As the titular character (played by Pedro Pascal) has traversed throughout the galaxy, he’s come across some interesting characters, including the mysterious The Client (Werner Herzog). While Herzog’s involvement in the series has only stretched across two episodes, fans have been curious to see what his prerogative is, and what exactly he wants with Baby Yoda. A new theory from Reddit user Our_Warm_Opal suggests an interesting possibility — The Client could really be a cover for the infamous Jedi Master named Sifo-Dyas.

Sifo-Dyas was a precognitive Jedi, who was able to predict the events of the Clone Wars years before they happened. When he tried to warn the Jedi Council of as much, he was shunned, leading him to go to the Kaminoans and essentially commission the creation of the Clone Army. Sifo-Dyas later disappeared years later, but his body was never officially found.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the fact that both Sifo-Dyas and The Client have ties to the Kaminoan Cloners and the criminal underworld – and the sort of ambiguity that surrounds Herzog’s portrayal – this certainly doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility. If The Client did end up being Sifo-Dyas, it certainly would add a whole other level of anticipation and intrigue surrounding his fight with The Mandalorian over Baby Yoda.

“The Mandalorian, I was invited by [series creator] Jon Favreau — who started this whole series — to act,” Herzog explained in an interview earlier this year. “I looked at the screenplays and I had the feeling, although I know very little about Star Wars, I had the feeling yes, I could do it. It’s a character in whom you cannot trust. And I said yes, I can do that.”

“I have to confess I never saw a single [Star Wars film]. I’ve seen some trailers, I’ve seen some excerpts here and there,” Herzog continued. “And I know about the whole franchise and about the toys for the kids, and so… it’s all a new mythology of a time of some sort of heroics, and it has created new mythologies, and you better take them seriously. Yes, they’re out there, and don’t ignore them.”

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.