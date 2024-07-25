Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Get Free Pokemon from Horizons

A new distribution event is now live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, allowing players to receive a special Fuecoco based on the one used by Roy in Pokemon Horizons: The Series. The distribution follows previous ones that allowed players to obtain Dot’s Quaxly as well as Liko’s Sprigatito. Now players can have versions of each of the Paldea starters based on the ones used in the animated series! Players can snag Roy’s Fuecoco using the Mystery Gift code 909TEAMUP06. The code can be redeemed through January 31st, so fans don’t have to rush to redeem this one the way they have with other recent distributions.

Roy’s Fuecoco: Moves and Details

After redeeming the code, players will receive a Fuecoco at level 5 with Roy listed as its original trainer. This Fuecoco has just two moves: Tackle and Ember. Like some of the other anime inspired distributions in Scarlet and Violet, the summary for Fuecoco states that “it came from the Pokemon animated show.” This Fuecoco has two Ribbons that can be assigned; the Classic Ribbon gives it the title “Fuecoco the Pokemon Fan,” while the Partner Ribbon gives it the title “Roy’s Fuecoco.” If either is assigned, one of these titles will then appear when Fuecoco is sent into battle. Fuecoco comes with a Fire Tera type, and the Blaze ability.

How to Redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mystery Gifts are free to claim for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players, and the process is very simple. From the game’s main menu, players must select the Poke Portal option. On the following screen, Mystery Gift is the final option. After clicking that, players must select “Get with Code/Password.” The player will then be connected to the internet, and prompted to enter the code. If done correctly, players will see “Roy’s Fuecoco Gift” appear as an option. Once clicked, Fuecoco will arrive in the player’s game.

Readers should note that the distributions for Dot’s Quaxly and Liko’s Sprigatito are still available to claim in the game, as of this writing. Dot’s Quaxly can be obtained using the Mystery Gift code D0T1STPARTNER, while Liko’s Sprigatito can be obtained using L1K0W1TH906. Liko’s Sprigatito code expires on September 30th, while Dot’s Quaxly expires on November 30th.

