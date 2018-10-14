Star Wars: Stormtroopers Spotted on the Set of ‘The Mandalorian’

With the first live-action Star Wars series currently being filmed, a variety of images have surfaced that tease what fans can expect from the adventure. New photos from Star Wars: The Mandalorian confirm that Stormtroopers will make an appearance in the series at some point.

Stormtroopers and Star Wars go hand-in-hand, with many audiences possibly unfazed by their involvement in the TV series. However, given what we know about the series and its timeline, the speculation about their role in the series is what makes their appearance exciting.

The end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi seemingly saw the destruction of the Galactic Empire. With both Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine dead, the organization began to crumble, though this doesn’t mean that the next day all members of the Empire turned over a new leaf.

Taking place decades later, Star Wars: The Force Awakens saw The First Order rise from the ashes of the Empire, with this new organization sharing many similarities with the Empire. Fans still have many unanswered questions about how that organization developed, which we likely won’t learn about in Star Wars: Episode IX.

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” says the series’ official synopsis.

What makes all of these details fascinating is how Stormtroopers will factor into the show’s plot and its “outer reaches of the galaxy” locale. One possibility is that, in the aftermath of the Empire’s destruction, former Imperials took to the far corners of the galaxy to regroup and eventually return to prominence as The First Order.

Another possibility is that, after the Galactic Empire was destroyed, former Imperials were sent into hiding as to avoid having to pay for their crimes, leading former soldiers to stick to the shadowy regions of the galaxy where they wouldn’t be as easily identified. Fans saw similar themes be explored in Star Wars Rebels, which featured former Clone Troopers seeking a life of isolation upon the realization of the horrible deeds they carried out under Palpatine’s orders.

The set photos don’t show the troopers with their helmets on, which could also mean that these aren’t actually former members of the Empire, but rather individuals who stole the protective equipment to more safely carry out their deeds.

Fans will find out what The Mandalorian has in store when it lands on Disney’s new streaming platform sometime in 2019.

