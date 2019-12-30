Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Think the Final Shot of The Rise of Skywalker Is Just an Edited Shot From Earlier in the Movie

The controversy surrounding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has yet to slow down in the week and a half since its release on Dcember 20th. Whether it be good, bad, or just confusing, everyone who saw the movie has some kind of opinion about the saga-ender, and they’re sharing it online. Much of the conversation to this point has been focused on the choices made in Rise of Skywalker that left fans scratching their heads, particularly in the final act. Well, now an even bigger gripe has appeared online, as many fans are convinced that the ending of Rise of Skywalker was actually altered during the editing process, and that the final scene was just a retread of a moment earlier in the film.

There is a growing theory out there that Ben Solo wasn’t supposed to die at the end of Rise of Skywalker. In fact, many believe that the original script called for him to be with Rey in the final scene. Once that notion started making the rounds, people online started dissecting the film a little deeper, and what they’ve found is pretty surprising. WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

In the very last shot of the film, Rey stands on Tatooine and looks out over the two moons, similar to the shot of Luke in Star Wars: A New Hope. If you look very closely, however, it seems as though the version of Rey in that shot was actually pulled from an earlier moment in the movie. Fans have gone down the rabbit hole with this theory, and some interesting findings have been brought to the surface.

