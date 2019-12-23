Avengers: Endgame Fans Are Saying Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Ripped It Off

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters, bringing the 40-year story of the Skywalker saga to a close. But it isn’t the only major saga to end this year. Marvel Studios also concluded its Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame in May. Fans of both franchises can’t help but notice some similarities between how the two went out (SPOILERS follow).

As we’ve detailed, most of the similarities come in the film’s final act. In both cases, the heroes enter their final showdown with the big bad of the entire saga (Thanos, the Emperor) and their amassed force. In Avengers: Endgame, there’s the “on your left” moment when Doctor Strange arrives with the assembled heroes. In The Rise of Skywalker, there’s the moment Lando Calrissian arrives with the new Resistance fleet. Then there’s the “I am Iron Man/all the Jedi” parallel, and the sacrificial deaths.

Fans have taken notice of these parallels and are expressing their feeling about them online. Keep reading to see some of those reactions.

What do you think of these parallels? Let us know in the comments. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.

endgame did it best

Regarding Star Wars….Endgame did it better 😅 pic.twitter.com/CC0RePgWiy — Luis (@ztro213) December 20, 2019

disney recycling

Iron Man

There’s a scene in the new Star Wars where the villain says “I am _____” and then Rey answers with “And I…am _______”



In the theater I reached to my friend and said “Iron Man”



But this got me thinking; is there a chance TROS was reshot to be more like Endgame; it felt like it — RGS (@okitsRGS) December 22, 2019

It’s the same movie

New Star Wars is the same movie as Endgame — Caleb (@calebcriscione) December 20, 2019

but why is one bad?

I’m sorry you can’t… you can’t call starwars bad if you thought avengers endgame was genuinely amazing — Nick (@wasserplane) December 20, 2019

No context, all endgame

no context Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker spoilers…(sadece Endgame’den fotolar kullanarak) pic.twitter.com/bnwpOnvreE — burak+ (@devilofgotham) December 21, 2019

Star Wars: Endgame

Starwars: endgame was interesting — sean(.-.) (@seansablockhead) December 23, 2019

haunted

the contrast of the vibe watching endgame versus watching whatever the fuck the new stars wars movie is called I can’t remember still haunts me — jess 🐥 (@potatoluvr69) December 21, 2019

loved it anyway

Loved seeing Star Wars: End Game last night!!! — DΔNΔ (@lilShunk_) December 20, 2019

But why?