Star Wars: Brie Larson Shares Her Love of The Rise of Skywalker’s D-O

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson regularly expresses her love of Star Wars, with the actress recently taking to Twitter to show her affection for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s new droid D-O and the ways in which it serves as an avatar for people with personal boundary issues. Droids have regularly been an important part of the galaxy far, far away, as various adventures have depicted droids with all types of personalities, though fans hadn’t seen a character quite like D-O, as some audiences related to its reluctance to connect with other characters as others saw it as an allegory for pets who have suffered abuse and are wary of humans.

“So much love for a Droid with unknown trauma who expresses healthy boundaries when folks get too close by backing away and saying ‘no thank you,’” Larson tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the film, our heroes discover D-O in a decaying spaceship, with the characters noting that it looked like the droid hadn’t been treated well by its former owners. When D-O is revived, it connects with fellow droid characters, though when Rey attempts to express sympathy towards it by touching it, D-O quickly wheels away, saying, “No thank you.”

Another Twitter user pointed out how they appreciated Rey’s reaction to the request for boundaries, which Larson herself echoed.

The Twitter user noted, “Also so much love for Rey respecting that wee droid’s boundaries,” to which Larson replied, “So much yes to this.”

While many audiences connected with D-O and its unseen past, creature designer Neal Scanlan previously teased that that overall mindset of the new droid was that of a toddler.

“In some ways, D-O is a toddler,” Scanlan previously revealed earlier this year. “He has a mono wheel, so it’s difficult for him to balance, and he’s a bit wobbly like a young child. He’s also not super confident about his abilities and he often doesn’t quite understand what he’s supposed to do.”

Given this mindset, it’s easy to see how D-O would develop a devotion to BB-8.

“What I love best is the relationship between D-O and BB-8. BB-8 finds D-O off in a corner. He’s covered in dust and cobwebs and has run out of charge. BB-8 recharges him and when D-O wakes up he imprints on BB-8 immediately,” Scanlan continued. “From that moment on, D-O is completely and utterly enthralled by BB-8. He follows him around like a baby duckling following its mom and tries to mimic him – even when he doesn’t quite know what BB-8 is doing. BB-8 loves! You can the moments of parental responsibility, pride, and nurturing.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

What did you think of D-O? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!