Latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot Reveals New Look at Leia

With Carrie Fisher having passed away before production on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ever began, fans wondered how Leia Organa‘s story would be concluded in the upcoming film, with the latest TV spot for the movie offering us a new look at the Resistance leader. The brief moment doesn’t offer much insight into what to expect from the character, but with audiences still struggling to cope with the tremendous loss to the franchise, any new look at the character is an exciting one. Check out the new TV spot above and see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters on December 20th.

When production on The Rise of Skywalker began, fans learned that director J.J. Abrams would utilize unseen footage of the actress from Star Wars: The Force Awakens to help fulfill Leia Organa’s arc. Despite those potential limitations, Abrams noted just how powerful Leia’s role in the new film will feel.

“Clearly we would have done other things had Carrie been around, but I will say despite her not being with us anymore, her presence in the movie is not inconsequential,” Abrams previously shared with CinemaBlend. “She’s not being ‘added in’ so that she’s in the movie. And I would say that her story, her role, the importance of Leia, I would argue is as profound as what you’re saying even though she wasn’t here.”

A number of ideas were conjured in regards to how the film would handle Fisher’s absence, with Abrams approach allowing audiences to see an entirely organic performance from Fisher, though some slight tweaks were made to adapt the context of those scenes.

“We knew there was no way we could finish this Skywalker saga without Leia, it was impossible,” the director previously shared with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “We knew we would never want to do a digital Leia, and of course couldn’t recast it, and then I remembered we had these scenes that we’d shot for Force Awakens that we’d never used. Which at the time I was really upset that we weren’t using them because it was Carrie and it was Leia and how do you not use them, but it just didn’t work in the movie.”

He added, “And weirdly those scenes were material that we 100% realized could be used to tell her story in this film, so every time you’re seeing Leia in scenes with [other] characters, it’s Carrie in this movie. I still can’t quite believe that she’s gone because we’ve been working on these scenes in editorial and she’s as there as anyone. It’s really uncanny.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new film?