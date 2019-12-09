Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says It’s a “Shame” Rey, Finn and Poe Only Acted as a Trio for One Film

It’s “a shame” it took three movies for Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) to operate as a trio, says Ridley, who promises a “fitting ending” for all three of the Resistance heroes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Scavenger Rey met ex-Stormtrooper Finn in The Force Awakens, where Finn formed a quick bond with hotshot X-Wing pilot Poe, but the group wouldn’t come together until the closing minutes of The Last Jedi when what was left of the dwindled Resistance assembled in the Millennium Falcon. In Rise of Skywalker, some time has passed, and the heroes set off on a galaxy-spanning adventure — together.

“The thing we were all really excited to do was to come together in this film and be a team, so I guess in that way, I guess it’s a shame that that’s only happened for one film,” Ridley said during Brazil’s CCXP convention. “But I think where we have developed to in this film is [to the point where] you’ll really feel like part of the gang, and I believe it’s a fitting ending for all of us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year where writer-director J.J. Abrams noted Skywalker “doesn’t pick up immediately” after The Last Jedi, later revealing Rise of Skywalker is set roughly a year after the death of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

“Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together,” Abrams said. “One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Ridley appeared at CCXP alongside Boyega, Isaac and Abrams, who promised a “very emotional” ending to the nine-movie Skywalker Saga.

“It’s an incredible thing to see what the people beside me, what these amazing actors have done in this film. It’s a very emotional story, it’s a huge, fun adventure, but it’s also very emotional,” Abrams said. “And it’s the end of this nine-chapter saga, and I just cannot wait for you to see not just what the cast, but the crew has done.”

Added Boyega, “We had a beautiful scene where tears just started flowing for no reason, I couldn’t help it. But for me, the significance of it was that I’ve just known these people for so long, I’ve known J.J. for a bit now, someone that’s given me a massive opportunity, and to be here in this present moment — as Oscar’s said many times — we could not have imagined three movies or how that was gonna go down.”

“So in that moment, just seeing Daisy there, seeing Oscar there,” Boyega continued of the unidentified scene, “and just being like, ‘Wow, we’ve done this.’ I was just finished. Emotions all out there.”

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.