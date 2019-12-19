Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Deleted Scene Featured Kylo Ren Torturing Chewbacca

✖

Over the course of development, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker underwent a major evolution before the film eventually landed in theaters, with Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo's book "Roar!" - My Life as a Wookiee detailing that he and co-star Adam Driver filmed a scene in which Kylo Ren tortured Chewbacca for information about the Resistance. While Suotamo might not have all the answers about why the scene didn't make it into the theatrical cut, he though that the intensity of Kylo Ren might have been even too dark for the character, potentially making his salvation as Ben Solo hard to believe.

The fan-owned Twitter account The Adam Driver Files shared a translated excerpt from Roar! detailing the scene.

The fan-owned Twitter account The Adam Driver Files shared a translated excerpt from Roar! detailing the scene.

"Joonas describes torture scene that was filmed as very intense & very tough for him both as Chewie's actor & also mentally because Adam had 'psyched himself to be a real monster through it all, w/ the cameras on or off,'" the account detailed. "Adam didn't talk at all during breaks, even though at this point the actors were otherwise friends. Joonas says Adam was so convincing in the deleted torture scene that he was at times actually scared & he believes the scene might have turned out too dark for the film."

The account added, "''Perhaps the transformation of Kylo Ren into Ben Solo would also have suffered with such an inhumane act that some viewers would see it as unforgivable even though he ended up saving the entire galaxy.'”

With The Rise of Skywalker having to not only conclude the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films but also the entire Skywalker Saga, there were countless narrative threads and plot points that needed to be wrapped up in one feature-length film. Additionally, with Colin Trevorrow originally being attached to direct, only for J.J. Abrams to step in to helm, various reports have emerged since the film's release about what was originally set to happen in the sequel and a number of concepts that were abandoned.

What makes this scene different from those reports, however, is the actor confirming that the scene was filmed, yet Lucasfilm opted not to release it on any home video release.

