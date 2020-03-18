Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Viewing Party Being Hosted by Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo

To celebrate the arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker being available on Digital HD, fans will be able to hop on social media on Friday, March 20th at 6 p.m. ET to watch the movie and tweet along with fellow fans and Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo to relive the exciting conclusion to the Skywalker Saga. While the film being available on home video is already enough reason to celebrate, the number of people across the world who have begun to embrace self-quarantining in hopes of deterring the spread of coronavirus means the upcoming event will be a great way to communicate with fans, friends, and those involved with bringing the film to life.

The film was originally slated to land on Digital HD on March 17th, but instead debuted on March 13th as various studios began to delay their theatrical release schedules in response to the pandemic. The Rise of Skywalker is still slated to land on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

The Rise of Skywalker was seemingly the final adventure for Chewbacca in the Skywalker Saga, but many fans are still hoping we could see his return in a continuation of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Suotamo himself still hopes to reunite with Solo star Alden Ehrenreich at some point.

Join @JoonasSuotamo this Friday at 6p PST as he hosts the Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker #VuduViewingParty. Watch the movie at home and follow along on Twitter as Joonas answers your questions. @vudufans pic.twitter.com/2dDNRviD0w — Star Wars (@starwars) March 18, 2020

“I do keep in touch with Alden every once in a while,” Suotamo shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “But I haven’t seen him since the premieres. Every now and then, we’ll message each other, and I hope he’s doing great. If we ever return to Solo, I can’t wait to work with him again.”

While the previous spinoff film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story seemingly offered a more definitive ending to its characters’ adventures, many fans thought Solo was merely the debut installment in what could be a long-running series of adventures for the young smuggler. Sadly, the film fell short of financial expectations, becoming the lowest-grossing entry into the entire Star Wars franchise, despite earning relatively positive reviews.

Tune in to the Vudu viewing party of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Friday, March 20th at 6 p.m. ET. The film lands on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

Will you be tuning into the viewing party? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!