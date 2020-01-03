Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Editor Explains Why There Were No Finn and Poe Romance Scenes

Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is playing in theaters, many fans are curious about how the film came together. There were many questions about the mysteries surrounding Rey’s parents, where Supreme Leader Snoke came from, and how Emperor Palpatine returned, but many fans are wondering about the oft-shipped romance between Poe Dameron and Finn — which was never actually shown on screen throughout the entirety of the sequel trilogy. Some fans even protested after Poe was shown to have a flirtatious relationship with the pirate Zorii Bliss, while there were also some teases of Finn’s unrequited feelings for Rey.

Now the editor of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Maryann Brandon is opening up about the scenes between Finn and Poe. Brandon also edited Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and she revealed that she never really saw a romance develop between the two characters from all the footage she had to clip together.

“Because I’m cutting it together, I’m kind of taking it at face value, and I’m not reading as much into it as an audience. And maybe that’s just my nature. I don’t know,” Brandon explained to HuffPost. “But I think, again, they’re best of friends. There is a kind of brotherhood there where they understand each other, and they’ve got each other’s back.”

When asked if there’s potential for the two characters to hook up in the future, she said, “That’s really up to Lucasfilm if they want to make that sequel.”

John Boyega has frequently played up fan expectations when people have asked about a possible romance between his character Finn and Oscar Isaac‘s Poe, though it never came to happen in the movies.

Most recently, Isaac himself criticized “Disney overlords” for not allowing the Finn and Poe romance to take place on screen.

“I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking – not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking – love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other,” Isaac explained to IGN. “I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that.”

Because it seems unlikely that Disney and Lucasfilm will continue these characters’ love story in a future film or series, fans will have to stick with the fan fiction to get their fix.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.