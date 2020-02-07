Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fan Is Painstakingly Cataloging Every Ship From Final Scene

2019 saw a lot of endings. The decade, Game of Thrones, the Infinity Saga, the Skywalker Saga, and more. There were a lot of big battles to watch last year, and the one in Avengers: Endgame is probably the fan-favorite. It’s pretty easy to discern which heroes show up at the end of the film, but the same cannot necessarily be said for the big showdown on Exegol in Star Wars. While ships like the Millennium Falcon are easy to spot, there are scores of other ships and it’s hard to keep track of them all. Well, one fan on Twitter recently took to the social media site to take on the grueling task of cataloging every ship in the big scene.

As of now, @AdmiralNick22, who considers themselves a “Ship Analyst & Akbar Aficionado,” ended up identifying 151 ships for the Resistance and counting 163 for the Final Order.

You can check out the tweets below:

UPDATED: 1 = Home One (4)

2 = Liberty (1)

3 = MC75 (9)

4 = Neb-C (25)

5 = Pelta (22)

6 = Neb-BF (7)

7 = Vakbeor (35)

8 = Bunkerbuster (24)

9 = Hammerhead (15)

10 = Corellian gunship-ish ship (8)

11 = Mon Cala w/ bow blade (1) TOTAL IDENTIFIED: 151 ships pic.twitter.com/RcdByyjIbS — AdmiralNick22, Ship Analyst & Ackbar Aficionado (@AdmiralNick22) February 4, 2020

Fuck it. 163 triangles. pic.twitter.com/Uic6VEZICK — AdmiralNick22, Ship Analyst & Ackbar Aficionado (@AdmiralNick22) February 4, 2020

This isn’t the first time @AdmiralNick22 has taken on the Exegol scene. Check out their detailed analysis in the thread below:

ANALYSIS INCOMING. BE READY. pic.twitter.com/0P9QTmaiUF — AdmiralNick22, Ship Analyst & Ackbar Aficionado (@AdmiralNick22) October 21, 2019

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics’ score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters.