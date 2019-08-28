Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Teases the Film Features a Major Reunion

The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to be the culmination of the Skywalker Saga, which launched in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope, and star Kelly Marie Tran recently teased that the film will unite characters on screen in ways that the series has never seen. With the events of the series spanning multiple generations, and the films themselves spanning four decades, each trilogy in the series has focused on different core characters, with only minimal overlap from one set of films to the next. From the sound of things, director J.J. Abrams will pull out all the stops to deliver a fulfilling conclusion.

“J.J. has done a really good job of bringing a lot of things together, in terms of having [characters] from the older films,” Tran shared with Yahoo. “Everyone’s together in this movie, which isn’t something that’s happened before. So it’s really exciting.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trajectory of the prequel films had minimal crossover with the original trilogy of films, with characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, and Emperor Palpatine being the major exceptions. When going from the original trilogy to the sequel trilogy, fans saw the continued adventures of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, and Chewbacca. The first teaser for the upcoming film also featured the sinister laugh of Palpatine, likely hinting at his return, which might only be spiritual in nature.

What makes Tran’s comments so interesting is that previous films in the sequel trilogy have already featured major presences from previous characters, so to claim that something will happen in the new movie that isn’t something that’s happened before, it sounds as though more characters from the original trilogy, or possibly even the prequel trilogy, could potentially make an appearance.

These comments aren’t the only tease that the upcoming film will include references to all generations of the saga, as composer John Williams’ brother previously hinted that the score will span the entire saga.

“I can tell you that every theme that you ever heard is gonna be compiled into this last effort,” Don Williams hinted earlier this year. “Everyone: Leia, Yoda, the Phantom, the Darth, all of it. It’s gonna be in there and in his usual style, he hides them. You gotta go look for them. You’ll find them, but you gotta go look for them.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

What do you think of Tran’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!