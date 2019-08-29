New LEGO Sets Might Reveal Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & The Mandolorian

Fans heading to this weekend’s D23 Expo will witness new looks at both Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker and Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but some new images of upcoming LEGO sets honoring the projects have emerged to help satiate our curiosities. Given that these pieces of merchandise will be debuting ahead of both projects’ release, neither contain massive reveals about the plots of the film or TV series, though they do offer hints at how the characters connect to one another, the vehicles they will be using, and the types of planets they’ll explore in the highly-anticipated new projects from Lucasfilm. These images were first shared by StoneWars.

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars: The Mandalorian below

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first photo in the above post is a set called “Pasaana Speeder Chase” and features Rey, a First Order Jet Trooper, a First Order Treadspeeder Driver, and BB-8. It’s possible that this set ties closely into the sequence we’ve seen in the teaser for the new film, featuring Rey going head to head with a TIE fighter. A new Millennium Falcon set comes with a number of minifigs, including an unconfirmed alien, while the set also gives us a new look at the latest radar dish that the vehicle has adopted.

The next set is sure to excite longtime fans of the franchise, as it teases that Zorri Bliss, played by Kerri Russell, uses a Y-Wing as her signature ship, a vessel which might not be as iconic as the X-Wing, but many audiences feel has been underused. What’s also interesting is this set is called “Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter,” which could confirm Zorri’s allegiances.

The “A-Wing Starfighter” set will see Snap Wexley serving as a pilot of the ship, with the set also including Lieutenant Connix, played by Billie Lorde, who appears to be sporting hair similar to Leia Organa’s in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. With Lorde being Carrie Fisher’s daughter, it’s likely a loving tribute to the late actress.

What’s exciting about the “Kylo Ren’s Shuttle” set is that we get to see the character officially referred to as “Supreme Leader Kylo Ren,” confirming his power over the First Order after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, while also including Knights of Ren figures. Since their first teases in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans have been desperate to get as much information about these mysterious figures as they could, with The Rise of Skywalker promising plenty of Knights of Ren action.

The Mandalorian set features an AT-ST, a vehicle lovingly known as a “chicken walker,” though it has earned some serious upgrades. This confirms reports about the setting of the series, as it takes place after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with the outskirts of the galaxy repurposing Imperial artillery to serve their own needs, while former members of the Empire seemingly refuse to surrender.

Luckily, none of these sets feature major spoilers for either project, but just builds excitement towards the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga and the first live-action Star Wars TV series.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th and Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.

What do you think of these sets? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!