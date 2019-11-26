Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Settles Which Is Cuter: Porgs or Baby Yoda?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Daisy Ridley stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. With The Rise of Skywalker less than a month away, Star Wars fans are a bit distracted by the adorable “baby Yoda” that has been appearing on the Star Wars Disney+ streaming series The Mandalorian. Fallon asked Ridley if she thought baby Yoda is cuter than porgs, the merchandisable creatures from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Without hesitation, Ridley said that baby Yoda is cuter. The question brought what seems to be some bubbling resentment the actress has been harboring towards the porgs to the fore

“Look, I’m not a big fan of the porgs,” Ridley says in the above clip. “We worked for six months on The Last Jedi and in every interview, ‘What about the porgs?’ I was like, ‘The porgs were there for a day! I was there every day for six months! We worked hard.’”

The first trailer for The Rise of Skywalker revealed a shot Ridley as Rey, but clad in dark robes and wielding a double-bladed, red lightsaber. This looks like Rey turned to the Dark Side. Ridley hasn’t revealed any context for that shot, but she did say in a previous interview that she enjoyed getting to show that side of Rey. “It’s fun to play someone’s best version, and then the worst,” Daisy Ridley told Adoro Cinema and other journalists in Los Angeles. “It’s an amazing thing to do as an actress, but we can’t do it often. … I felt very good. That’s the most I can say, unfortunately.”

Ridley also revealed that filming another scene in the film left the crew visibly moved. “There was a scene that touched me a lot,” Ridley said. “It was our last day shooting in Jordan and the natural light was fading. And it was so exciting. It was just a short scene, we filmed very fast, but the crew was shaken in a way I had not seen before. And I thought, ‘My God, if this is people’s immediate reaction when the scene isn’t even ready, imagine what it will be like to see it in the movies, with the John Williams soundtrack and all that.’”

Do you think baby Yoda is cuter than porgs? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. New episodes of The Mandalorian debut on Disney+ on Fridays.