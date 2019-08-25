D23 Expo Delivers Best Look Yet at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jet Troopers

The Star Wars fandom got quite a lot of new content at this weekend’s D23 Expo, especially with regards to December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Among the new reveals was a brand-new type of Stormtrooper, which was added to the history of troopers display that Lucasfilm previously brought to San Diego Comic-Con. Called First Order Jet Troopers, the brigade are described as “specialized Stormtroopers of the First Order”, who “soar into battle” with “agile rocket packs.”

While there’s no telling exactly how prominent of a role the Jet Troopers will have in The Rise of Skywalker, their presence in the film certainly seems cool on paper. This is the second new brand of trooper that has already been teased for The Rise of Skywalker, including the rather-striking Sith Troopers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In The Rise of Skywalker, we have new troopers that are completely different in design.” director JJ Abrams said of the Sith Troopers in a video exhibit at San Diego Comic-Con last month. “The materials, the color, the lines…there is something about the aesthetic of it that just felt absolutely right. I cannot wait for people to see the work that everyone’s done.”

“Our movie was not just following what we had started [with The Force Awakens], it was following what we had started and then had been advanced by someone else [with Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So there was that, and, finally, it was resolving nine movies,” Abrams shared in an interview back in April. “While there are some threads of larger ideas and some big-picture things that had been conceived decades ago and a lot of ideas that Lawrence Kasdan and I had when we were doing Episode VII, the lack of absolute inevitability, the lack of a complete structure for this thing, given the way it was being run, was an enormous challenge.”

Are you excited to see the First Order Jet Troopers factor into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theaters on December 20th.