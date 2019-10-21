Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Cinematographer Teases New Trailer Release

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gets its final, full-length trailer tonight during ESPN’s airing of the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on Monday Night Football. The film’s cinematographer, Dan Mindel, is building the hype for the new trailer’s release with a post on Instagram. It’s a photo of a projector that he suggests is playing the new trailer ahead of its wide release on Monday night. He writes in the post, “Company 3 projection … Stefan at the controls Final Trailer Monday night…! Looks fabulous thank you.” You can take a look at his post for yourself embedded below.

JJ Abrams returns to direct Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final installment of the sequel trilogy and the Skywalker Saga, following Rian Johnson’s work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Abrams says the new film will be conclusion to the entire nine-film Star Wars saga. “Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams admitted. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible. So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

At the D3 Expo earlier this year, Abrams offered some additional details about what fans can expect from the new film. “The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he said. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, a film by Kevin Feige, the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, as well series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.