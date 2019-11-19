Star Wars: Oscar Isaac Details the Dynamic Between Rey, Finn, and Poe in The Rise of Skywalker

The main Star Wars heroes that have been introduced in the sequel trilogy have been Poe, Finn, and Rey, though fans have largely been denied seeing the dynamic between the three characters when they come together, which actor Oscar Isaac hints will change with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In their debut film, fans saw Finn with Poe and Finn with Rey, yet we were denied all three spending time together. With Star Wars: The Last Jedi, all three heroes were mostly separated, but with The Rise of Skywalker being the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga, Isaac hints at finally seeing how the trio engages with one another.

“This time around you get to see the trio together, you know, I think after the spirit of the original trilogy, exploring the dynamic between these three characters that love each other,” Isaac shared with Entertainment Weekly. “You feel like they have been together but when you really look at it, wow, they really haven’t spent much time together out of the cockpit.”

Unlike Rey or Finn, Poe has the distinction of earning his own comic book series from Marvel, with Star Wars: Poe Dameron running for dozens of issues before the narrative came to a close. Given the history fans have had with Poe, Isaac thinks the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga lives up to expectations.

“The experience of reading it definitely did and the experience of doing it. It’s amazing how adaptable we are because the most crazy scenarios and situations can feel routine after a while,” Isaac shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast when asked if the film meets expectations of fans. “Even like, ‘Oh, I’m in an X-Wing again,’ I got to squeeze my ass into the Millennium Falcon chair. They clearly don’t make it for ethnic hips. Harrison Ford did not have a butt because this is not working for me. Everything starts to feel like old hat and the fact, towards the end of shooting, when we were saying goodbye, it was very emotional for me.”

While one might think that anyone involved with the production would be more likely to exaggerate the excitement of the film, Isaac pointed out how he would more likely be reluctant to be impressed with the production, seemingly confirming how massive the spectacle of the new film will be. Not only does the film sound like it will narratively deliver on what the Skywalker Saga has been building towards, but the actor also revealed that shooting the film took an emotional toll on him.

“It was such a huge chapter of my life for me, six years or whatever it was, it was a lot and the intensity of it and they’re, like, the biggest films ever so being in the midst of all that was a lot,” Isaac added. “And to have [director] JJ [Abrams] come back and the energy of the set and the energy of the whole thing was so distinct from the other ones in a great way.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

