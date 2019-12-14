Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Releases 8 Minutes Of B-Roll Footage

We’re now less than a week before the official release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the marketing machine is giving us another peek behind the curtain as Lucasfilm and Disney have released an eight minute collection of B-roll footage from the set of the upcoming sequel! Included in the collection of behind-the-scenes footage from the film are a look at how scenes from the film’s trailer came together with shots of the cast on the new desert planet and the ocean moon that will play critical roles in the film’s plot. Watch the complete video in the player above!

As is tradition at this point, The Rise of Skywalker will travel to a desert planet, but not previous favorite Tatooine or even The Force Awakens‘ Jakku, the new one will be Pasaana. On the planet, the Resistance fighters will meet the native warriors, the Aki-Aki, where an extended chase sequence with the First Order will also take place. Another new world that will debut in the sequel is Kef Bir, the previously mentioned “ocean moon.” This new planet will be the home planet of new character Jannah (Naomi Ackie) and is the site where much of the wreckage from the second Death Star landed. Due to this, it’s speculated by many that it will be very close to Return of the Jedi’s forest moon of Endor, which would give it yet another connection to the larger franchise.

“This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” director J.J. Abrams shared with Entertainment Weekly. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will star Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, with returning veteran actors including Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.