New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot Teases a Return to Ahch-To

In the latest TV spot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, one shot features what appears to be Rey’s return to the island of Ahch-To, likely seeking peace after saying her goodbyes to Luke Skywalker and experiencing his sacrifice in the battle of Crait. While it could potentially be another island locale, it would make sense that Rey would travel to the location, similarly to how Luke returned to Dagobah after his training with Yoda in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Check out the new TV spot above and see The Rise of Skywalker when it lands in theaters on December 20th.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker Saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Abrams delivered audiences Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in 2015, which mirrored a number of thematic and narrative elements from Star Wars: A New Hope. With Abrams returning to direct the final installment in the Skywalker Saga, we won’t be surprised if the filmmaker found a way to mirror the events of Return of the Jedi with a depiction of Rey’s brief return to Ahch-To.

One of the ways in which Abrams is credited with uniting and echoing various corners of the mythology is with the return of Emperor Palpatine, with original Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow confirming that the nefarious figure wasn’t involved in his plans for the sequel.

“Bringing back the Emperor was an idea J.J. brought to the table when he came on board,” Trevorrow revealed to Empire. “It’s honestly something I never considered. I commend him for it. This was a tough story to unlock, and he found the key.”

George Lucas directed the original Star Wars and, while different directors may have taken on each sequel, Lucas helped guide the overall narrative. With the sequel trilogy, the creative process has been more of a relay race, with a different filmmaking team picking up where their predecessor left off. Trevorrow might have departed the project long before production began, but he did note that some of his concepts were utilized in Abrams’ story.

“I’m not sure anyone who chooses the creative life should expect things,” Trevorrow shared. “But I’m grateful to J.J. for embracing some of our ideas. It’s exciting that fans will get to see the moments that felt essential to all of us.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

