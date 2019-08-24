Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Daisy Ridley Teases Rey’s Dark Side

Today during the Walt Disney Pictures panel at the D23 Expo, Lucasfilm debuted new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The footage showed Rey wearing black and wield a red dual-lightsaber. Those colors and that weapon are both evocative of the dark side of the Force. After the panel, star Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, told Variety about what it’s like touching both sides of the force in her third Star Wars movie.

“It’s been great,” she says. “I also think, weirdly, it’s been the most human thing because everybody struggles. Everybody has their things in life where one thing’s pulling me this way, one thing’s pulling me this way. What’s this journey going to be and where am I going to end up? So it’s been fun to play that.”

Lucasfilm also revealed a new poster for The Rise of Skywalker. The poster shows the sequel trilogy’s two leads, Rey (wielding her usual blue lightsaber) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), dueling on the edge of some detritus while Emperor Palpatine, aka the Sith Lord Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), watches from above. Palpatine’s return brings the Skywalker saga full circle in its final chapter, pitting the two sides of the Force against each other once again.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will end the Star Wars sequel trilogy and serves as the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. The film sees Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams return to direct following Rian Johnson’s work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

What do you think of Rey flirting with the dark side in the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage? How do you think the Skywalker saga is going to come to an end? Let us know what you think about all of this in the comments.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor