New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Clip Shows Rey Use the Force Against Stormtroopers

Lucasfilm has released a new clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The clip shows Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) infiltrating what looks like a First Order ship or base. They’re soon spotted by a pair of Stormtroopers. Rey uses a Jedi mind trick on them to convince them there’s no reason to sound the alarm, reminiscent of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s use of the Force on Stormtroopers in A New Hope. After seeing this take place, Finn and Poe have to wonder if Rey has ever used her gifts on them. You can watch the clip above.

Trailers for the film revealed that Ridley will have the chance to play with Rey’s dark side in The Rise of Skywalker. During a previous interview, Ridley admitted she enjoyed playing the part. “It’s fun to play someone’s best version, and then the worst,” Ridley said. “It’s an amazing thing to do as an actress, but we can’t do it often. … I felt very good. That’s the most I can say, unfortunately.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ridley also revealed that filming another scene in the film left the crew visibly moved. “There was a scene that touched me a lot,” Ridley said. “It was our last day shooting in Jordan and the natural light was fading. And it was so exciting. It was just a short scene, we filmed very fast, but the crew was shaken in a way I had not seen before. And I thought, ‘My God, if this is people’s immediate reaction when the scene isn’t even ready, imagine what it will be like to see it in the movies, with the John Williams soundtrack and all that.’”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brings the Skywalker saga to its end. Director JJ Abrams, returning after directing Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has discussed in interviews the pressure inherent in that task. “Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams said. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible. So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Are you excited about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.