Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot Reveals Kylo Ren Knows More About Rey Than He Said

The latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV spot once again raises the mystery of Rey’s lineage. The short spot has shots from throughout the film but focuses on Rey and Kylo Ren, who provides the voiceover. Presumably addressing Rey, Kylo Rey says in the spot that “I know who you are. I know the rest of your story.” The spot ends with the laugh of Emperor Palpatine, suggesting Rey may be connected to the Dark Lord of the Sith. In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren told Rey that her parents were two-bit junk dealers. This spot suggests there’s more to the story.

Star Wars fans have a lot of theories about Rey and Kylo Ren’s relationships, including that they may be siblings. Star Daisy Ridley seemed to cast some doubt on that idea in a recent interview. “If Rey and Ren were brother and sister, all the Reylo shippers would be shipping incest.” Then again, as some of Ridley’s co-stars note, it wouldn’t be the first time two Star Wars leads with romantic chemistry were revealed to be siblings.

At this year’s Star Wars Celebration in April, Ridley revealed that she felt conflicted about the Reylo ship. “I do know about Reylo,” Ridley said. “I don’t know how I feel about it, because everyone’s talking about the toxic thing of a relationship when it’s essentially emotional [abuse]. It’s a tricky road. I do feel like, deep down, Kylo thinks what he’s doing is right and he doesn’t think he’s wrong, but he has also killed so many people. So I can’t really get behind it, no, in a personal way.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams debunked at least one prominent Reylo theory. That theory suggested that Rey and Kylo Ren’s relationship was based on the concept of the red thread of fate, an East Asian belief originating from China. Abrams said that the legend is “not something that we incorporated.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by JJ Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theater on December 20th.