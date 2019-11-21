Star Wars: Kelly Marie Tran Details How Rose and Rey Have the Same Objectives in The Rise of Skywalker

Rose Tico debuted in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, spending most of her screen time with John Boyega’s Finn, but actress Kelly Marie Tran recently shared with Entertainment Weekly how excited she was to spend time with Daisy Ridley’s Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as the two share similar objectives. With more time having passed between the previous film and the upcoming sequel, Rose has also climbed the ranks of the Resistance, putting her in a more powerful position. With the pair not having spent any time together in the previous film, their dynamic will be an all-new element for the franchise.

“I think it’s really cool that they are in scenes together, because, in Jedi, we weren’t in any scenes together,” Tran shared with the outlet. “So it was really cool just to have feminine energy on set. I wish I could tell you more, but I’m really excited for people to see them interact. I think they both have the same objective, which is to fight for the things that you believe in and to fight for the people that you love. And I think that that is, very much, something that they still live in this next movie. And I think that, if your actions are motivated by love, it’s such a powerful, wonderful thing. I think that really does carry out in this film in the things that we see Rose do.”

While the actress only hinted at Rose’s new role in the Resistance, her cryptic tease might signal some big things for the character.

“I think it’s pretty clear that she’s moved into a different position with the Resistance and I’m excited for people to see more of what that means,” Tran revealed.

Earlier this year, Tran was a little more candid in discussing Rose’s new role in the Resistance, admitting that it posed new challenges for her as an actress.

“Before, Rose was a new character who was in maintenance and she was not a huge part of the resistance,” Tran confirmed to Digital Spy. “But now she’s in the Resistance in a big way and it’s very cool.”

The final moments of The Last Jedi saw Rose pilot a ship in the battle on Crait, with Rise of Skywalker seeing Rose taking to the front lines.

“I had to learn everything that had to do with being in a war, like holding a gun,” the actress pointed out. “I’ve never held a gun before. Things like that, that you don’t even think about when you’re watching this movie. We’re all real people living real lives.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

