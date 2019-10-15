Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Run Time Possibly Revealed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to theaters this December, and fans of the franchise are eager to see the Skywalker Saga finally come to a close. Since the Episode IX is the end, the question of how much time we get to spend with this final chapter of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy is a pretty big one. Now reports from theater chains are rolling in, claiming they are getting the first showtimes for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. If these showtimes are official, that information answers the all important question of what the official runtime of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be.

So what’s the verdict? Well according to the showtimes below, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s runtime will be 155 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours 35 minutes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This runtime for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fits in perfectly with the previous two films in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Star Wars: The Force Awakens clocked in at 2h 18min, while Star Wars: The Last Jedi ran 2h 32min. It’s only natural that, as the trilogy conclusion, The Rise of Skwywalker would be given the time it needs to tell its main arc and close out lingering threads and character arcs in its epilogue. This feels like director J.J. Abrams being given appropriate leeway to tell the story, while still keeping the time close to the Disney/Lucasfilm parameters for launching a successful blockbuster movie (see also: Marvel movies).

Right now the Star Wars fandom is eagerly awaiting the release of the next Rise of Skywalker trailer. Recent rumors claimed that the next trailer was coming this Monday – but Star Wars star John Boyega later squashed that rumor. Previous Star Wars ST movies have put their trailers out on Monday Night Football whenever tickets go on sale. The same is expected of The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will feature returning appearances from Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd). Carrie Fisher will also be posthumously returning as Leia Organa in the film, through the use of archival footage.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on December 20th.