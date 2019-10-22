Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Runtime Revealed by AMC

The hype train is now running at full steam for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with the final trailer just being released alongside tickets going on sale. The final installment of the Skywalker Saga is shaping up to be a huge event in pop culture as it will wrap up the long-running series that has spanned across nine films over the last four decades. And it looks like this one will be the longest film in the Star Wars franchise, which is fitting as it will serve as a conclusion to the franchise.

According to the movie theater chain AMC, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will clock in at 155 minutes, or two hours and 35 minutes.

The previous holder of that record was Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is just three minutes shorter than The Rise of Skywalker‘s reported runtime.

Here’s every runtime in the franchise thus far:

A New Hope: 121 minutes

The Empire Strikes Back: 124 minutes

Return of the Jedi: 131 minutes

The Phantom Menace: 136 minutes

Attack of the Clones: 142 minutes

Revenge of the Sith: 140 minutes

The Force Awakens: 138 minutes

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 133 minutes

The Last Jedi: 152 minutes

Solo: A Star Wars Story: 135 minutes

It makes sense that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be the longest film in the series yet, as it will also have to wrap up storylines that have stretched back to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. And filmmaker J.J. Abrams is up to the challenge, knowing that expectations are high for his return to the franchise.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Writer Chris Terrio explained to Empire that the film will attempt to answer the question of “Who is Rey?”

“How can Rey become the spiritual heir to the Jedi? We kept coming back to ‘Who is Rey?’, and how can we give the most satisfying answer to that not only factually – because obviously people are interested in whether there’s more to be learned of Rey’s story – but more importantly who is she as a character? How will she find the courage and will and inner strength and power to carry on what she’s inherited?”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.