Simon Pegg Jokes About Unkar Plutt’s Return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to bring a triumphant end to the “Skywalker Saga”, and fans are eager to see exactly which parts of the franchise that entails. In a recent interview with GQ, Simon Pegg spoke about playing Unkar Plutt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and joked that his character will be the most important part in how the Skywalker Saga comes to an end.

“I play Unkar Plutt, who is essentially like a scrap metal merchant.” Pegg said of his character. “Unkar was an interesting role for me, because it was a fully synthetic fat suit, silicone mask, with CG-augmented features. It was a tough call because I was in the deserts of Abu Dhabi in 50 degree heat, and then in Pinewood Studios in similar heat, because we were in a studio.”

“It was great, it was great to play such an important part in the Star Wars universe.” Pegg joked. “And I hope I’m not spoiling it for anyone to say that Unkar Plutt, in Episode 9, will become something of a significant character. And he is actually The Force, and as such, means more than any other Star Wars character. Particularly Han Solo …or Luke Skywalker.”

Pegg is clearly poking fun at the mystery surrounding The Rise of Skywalker, and on his character’s significance in his original appearance. But even then, seeing as Unkar apparently played a role in Rey (Daisy Ridley) being abandoned on Jakku as a child, there’s a chance that he could factor into wherever her story goes next.

“I will say that we knew going into this that this movie had to be a satisfying conclusion, and we’re well aware that that is one of the things that’s sort of been out there,” The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams said of Rey’s storyline earlier this year. “I don’t want to say that what happens in Episode 9 — you know, we’ve honored that. But I will say there’s more to the story than you’ve seen.”

Who knows? Maybe “Dark Rey” is just getting revenge on Unkar for treating her horribly as a child.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20th.