Star Wars: Adam Driver Admits He Took “A Lot” of Stuff Home From the Set of The Rise of Skywalker

We’re officially a month away from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arriving in theaters and the topic of the Skywalker Saga’s end hasn’t been far from fans’ minds. The experience of the film is sure to be bittersweet for fans and castmates alike — and it sounds like that’s especially the case for Adam Driver. During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Kylo Ren actor spoke about the experience of “hanging up his lightsaber” after the final film, and revealed that he actually kept it – and several other artifacts – from the film.

“It was good. I also have it, so I literally hung it up. It’s in a box, but it’s hung in a box,” Driver explained. “I took a lot of stuff this last time. I have the whole costume. I asked, because they’ll hunt you down.”

While details surrounding The Rise of Skywalker still remain pretty vague, it certainly seems like Kylo is going to undergo a significant arc within the film.

“Having him be masked, but also fractured, is a very intentional thing,” Director J.J. Abrams shared earlier this year. “Like that classic Japanese process of taking ceramics and repairing them, and how the breaks in a way define the beauty of the piece as much as the original itself. As fracted as Ren is, the mask becomes a visual representation of that. There’s something about this that tells his history. His mask doesn’t ultimately hide him and his behavior is revealed.”

If the film’s trailers are any indication, much of that arc is expected to also involve Rey (Daisy Ridley), and the ever-evolving arc that the pair have had across Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“Some of the most interesting scenes in [Star Wars:] The Last Jedi are the conversations between Rey and Ren,” Rise of Skywalker writer Chris Terrio previously explained. “We’ve tried to pick up that complicated relationship that really has been present ever since the interrogation in Episode VII. When Ren takes off his mask, there’s a nakedness about him with Rey that he doesn’t express to anyone else. [writer/director] Rian [Johnson] developed that in fascinating ways and we’ve been able to develop it even further.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theaters on December 20th.