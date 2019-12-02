Jet Troopers Take Flight in New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will make its long-awaited debut later this month. While so much is still unknown about the final chapter in the “Skywalker Saga”, the bits and pieces of footage that fans have seen thus far have definitely built up the hype. The latest TV spot, which Disney debuted over the weekend, appears to be no exception. The spot, which you can check out above, splices together footage that fans have seen for months with slightly-newer scenes and moments. Among these is Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) “Jedi Mind Trick” scene, which appears to be cut a little different compared to how it debuted last week.

There’s also a sequence of the main “trio” – alongside C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) – trying to outrun troopers on bikes, only for several of the troopers use their jetpacks to zoom ahead. While a longer version of this footage briefly made the rounds last week – and courted a bizarre controversy surrounding exactly how long troopers have flown in the Star Wars galaxy – this TV spot shows it off for a much larger audience.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

“Our movie was not just following what we had started [with The Force Awakens], it was following what we had started and then had been advanced by someone else [with Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So there was that, and, finally, it was resolving nine movies,” director J.J. Abrams shared in an interview back in April. “While there are some threads of larger ideas and some big-picture things that had been conceived decades ago and a lot of ideas that Lawrence Kasdan and I had when we were doing Episode VII, the lack of absolute inevitability, the lack of a complete structure for this thing, given the way it was being run, was an enormous challenge.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theaters on December 20th.