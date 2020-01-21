Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Target Exclusive Home Video Details Released

Though no official release date has been announced just yet, Target has pulled back the curtain on their exclusive home media offerings for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it debuts later this year. Previously revealed to be up for pre-order, Target has debuted the cover art for their exclusive 4K UHD edition which includes a filmmaker gallery book and exclusive bonus content. You can check out the photos of the edition, with a peek inside the gallery book, below and pre-order your own copy here.

There still aren’t any details on the special features for The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray just yet, but its a pretty safe bet that it will be fully loaded. Though the release date also hasn’t been confirmed, an earlier leak for the Skywalker Saga box set had it pegged for March 31st. This release date is in keeping with previous Star Wars films, so there’s a good chance it holds up.

As for the previously mentioned Skywalker Saga box set, that 27-disc set can be found excusively at Best Buy. Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set retails for $249.99, which isn’t too bad for a Blu-ray box set of this magnitude. However, if you don’t want to shell out more cash for films that you already own, you can round out your collection with just the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blu-ray starting now.

If you aren’t into all of this Blu-ray / special feature business, keep in mind that you can stream all of the Star Wars films on Disney+ in 4K. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerstars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, with Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor, and re-purposed footage of Carrie Fisher for her final appearance as Leia Organa.

The ninth episodic film in the series has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office and was recently nominated for three Academy Awards.

